Lirik Lagu Price Tag milik Jessie J Berikut Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Jessie J merilis lagu berjudul Price Tag pada 26 Januari 2011 lalu. Lagu ini sukses pada masanya dengan menempati peringkat satu di tangga lagu Irlandia, Selandia Baru, dan Inggris. Hingga saat ini, musik video yang dirilis di platform Youtube telah ditonton sebanyak 865 juta kali dan disukai 4,3 juta pengguna Youtube.
Lirik lagu Price Tag yang dinyanyikan Jessie J memiliki makna bahwa kebahagiaan sejati tidak hanya dinilai dari uang atau materi dan menghargai hal-hal yang lebih berharga daripada kekayaan material.
Lagu ini juga mengajak pendengarnya untuk lebih fokus pada hal-hal yang lebih berharga dalam hidup. Kebahagiaan juga dapat ditemukan dalam sebuah hubungan atau pengalaman hidup yang berarti. Berikut lirik lagu Price Tag yang dinyanyikan Jessie J dan terjemahannya.
Lirik lagu Price Tag oleh Jessie J
Okay, Coconut Man, Moonhead and Pea
You ready?
Seems like everybody's got a price
I wonder how they sleep at night
When the sale comes first and the truth comes second
Just stop for a minute and smile
Why is everybody so serious?
Acting so damn mysterious?
Got your shades on your eyes
And your heels so high that you can't even have a good time
Everybody look to their left
Everybody look to their right
Can you feel that? Yeah
We're paying with love tonight
It's not about the money, money, money
We don't need your money, money, money
We just wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching
Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling
Wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Okay
We need to take it back in time
When music made us all unite
And it wasn't low blows and video hoes
Am I the only one getting tired?
Why is everybody so obsessed?
Money can't buy us happiness
Can we all slow down and enjoy right now?
Guarantee we'll be feeling alright
Everybody look to their left (To their left)
Everybody look to their right (To their right)
Can you feel that? Yeah
We're paying with love tonight
It's not about the money, money, money
We don't need your money, money, money
We just wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching
Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling
Wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Yeah, yeah, well, keep the price tag and take the cash back
Just give me six strings (Six strings) and a half-stack (Half-stack)
And you can, can keep the cars, leave me the garage
And all I, yes, all I need are keys and guitars
And guess what? In thirty seconds, I'm leaving to Mars
Yeah, we leaping across these undefeatable odds
It's like this, man, you can't put a price on a life
We do this for the love, so we fight and sacrifice every night
So we ain't gon' stumble and fall, never
Waiting to see this in the sign of defeat, uh-uh
So we gon' keep everyone moving their feet
So bring back the beat and then everyone sing
It's not about the money
It's not about the money, money, money
We don't need your money, money, money
We just wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching
Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling
Wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag (Hey! Hey!)
It's not about the money, money, money (We don't need it)
We don't need your money, money, money (No, I don't, we don't need it)
We just wanna make the world dance (Dance, dance your ass off)
Forget about the price tag (Ah, ah)
Ain't about the, yea-yeah!, cha-ching, cha-ching
Ain't about the, woo!, ba-bling, ba-bling (It ain't about)
Wanna make the world dance (Yeah, yeah)
Forget about the price tag
Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh
Yeah, yeah, ahh, ooh-ooh, ahh
Forget about the price tag, heh
Terjemahan lagu Price Tag oleh Jessie J
