Lirik Lagu Price Tag milik Jessie J Berikut Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Jessie J merilis lagu berjudul Price Tag pada 26 Januari 2011 lalu. Lagu ini sukses pada masanya dengan menempati peringkat satu di tangga lagu Irlandia, Selandia Baru, dan Inggris. Hingga saat ini, musik video yang dirilis di platform Youtube telah ditonton sebanyak 865 juta kali dan disukai 4,3 juta pengguna Youtube.

Lirik lagu Price Tag yang dinyanyikan Jessie J memiliki makna bahwa kebahagiaan sejati tidak hanya dinilai dari uang atau materi dan menghargai hal-hal yang lebih berharga daripada kekayaan material.

Lagu ini juga mengajak pendengarnya untuk lebih fokus pada hal-hal yang lebih berharga dalam hidup. Kebahagiaan juga dapat ditemukan dalam sebuah hubungan atau pengalaman hidup yang berarti. Berikut lirik lagu Price Tag yang dinyanyikan Jessie J dan terjemahannya.

Lirik lagu Price Tag oleh Jessie J

Okay, Coconut Man, Moonhead and Pea

You ready?

Seems like everybody's got a price

I wonder how they sleep at night

When the sale comes first and the truth comes second

Just stop for a minute and smile

Why is everybody so serious?

Acting so damn mysterious?

Got your shades on your eyes

And your heels so high that you can't even have a good time

Everybody look to their left

Everybody look to their right

Can you feel that? Yeah

We're paying with love tonight

It's not about the money, money, money

We don't need your money, money, money

We just wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag

Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching

Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling

Wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag

Okay

We need to take it back in time

When music made us all unite

And it wasn't low blows and video hoes

Am I the only one getting tired?

Why is everybody so obsessed?

Money can't buy us happiness

Can we all slow down and enjoy right now?

Guarantee we'll be feeling alright

Everybody look to their left (To their left)

Everybody look to their right (To their right)

Can you feel that? Yeah

We're paying with love tonight

It's not about the money, money, money

We don't need your money, money, money

We just wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag

Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching

Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling

Wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag

Yeah, yeah, well, keep the price tag and take the cash back

Just give me six strings (Six strings) and a half-stack (Half-stack)

And you can, can keep the cars, leave me the garage

And all I, yes, all I need are keys and guitars

And guess what? In thirty seconds, I'm leaving to Mars

Yeah, we leaping across these undefeatable odds

It's like this, man, you can't put a price on a life

We do this for the love, so we fight and sacrifice every night

So we ain't gon' stumble and fall, never

Waiting to see this in the sign of defeat, uh-uh

So we gon' keep everyone moving their feet

So bring back the beat and then everyone sing

It's not about the money

It's not about the money, money, money

We don't need your money, money, money

We just wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag

Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching

Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling

Wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag (Hey! Hey!)

It's not about the money, money, money (We don't need it)

We don't need your money, money, money (No, I don't, we don't need it)

We just wanna make the world dance (Dance, dance your ass off)

Forget about the price tag (Ah, ah)

Ain't about the, yea-yeah!, cha-ching, cha-ching

Ain't about the, woo!, ba-bling, ba-bling (It ain't about)

Wanna make the world dance (Yeah, yeah)

Forget about the price tag

Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh

Yeah, yeah, ahh, ooh-ooh, ahh

Forget about the price tag, heh

Terjemahan lagu Price Tag oleh Jessie J