Lirik Lagu Don’t Talk to Me oleh Tre Coast dan Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Don't Talk to Me adalah sebuah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Tre Coast, seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser musik asal Amerika Serikat pada 2015. Dalam pembuatan lagu Don’t Talk to Me, Tre Coast berkolaborasi dengan Lycia Faith.

Lirik lagu Don't Talk to Me yang dinyanyikan Tre Coast menceritakan tentang pria yang berusaha mencari cinta dari seorang wanita yang diharapkan akan menerima apa adanya, tetapi, malah dijauhi dan ditolak. Berkut lirik lagu Don’t Talk to Me berikut terjemahannya.

Lirik Don’t Talk to Me oleh Tre Coast (ft. Lycia Faith)

Stop

Don't talk to me

Loser, lame-o, wannabe

Like oh, totally

T-t-totally

Stop

Don't talk to me

Loser, lame-o, wannabe

Like oh, totally

T-t-totally

Hold up, why you gotta say that?

You know I like you

So I'm askin' where the bae at

She like so I'll say it again

Cause to me she's so amazing but to her I'm just a friend. Huh!

She drop it down like a earthquake

The way she movin' I'm just wondering the worst way

But I know she'll come swerve to me

Cause these other dudes got money and their love ain't free. Huh!

Gotta show I can put it down

Heart beatin' like an 808, you can hear the sound

'Bout to make a move as she turns around

But I hold up in my trance 'cause I see it's going down

She got a arm round his shoulder

Yeah they lookin' close, she's asking him to hold her

Walkin' out the door but she stopped like "wait" looked to me and then I heard her say

Stop

Don't talk to me

Loser, lame-o, wannabe

Like oh, totally

T-t-totally

Stop

Don't talk to me

Loser, lame-o, wannabe

Like oh, totally

T-t-totally

Stop, I know that he ain't right

'Cause I hear that you've been arguing like every night

Knows exactly what he says, and treats you like trash

Girl, you're a princess but he ain't got class

Next day y'all broke up, so I gotta step my game up

I just wanna make you smile again, cause I know I gotta be like more than a friend

Gotta make a move, so I hop in my car and I'll be there soon

Picking up some flowers because I want a surprise

Wanna make you happy, light up in your eyes

Pull up to your house, and I walk to the door

You open it up, heart drops to the floor

With another guy, lemme look real close

Walk to me and say what hurts the most

Stop

Don't talk to me

Loser, lame-o, wannabe

Like oh, totally

T-t-totally

Stop

Don't talk to me

Loser, lame-o, wannabe

Like oh, totally

T-t-totally

Gonna find a girl

In the whole world

Just likes me for me

Likes me for me

Gonna find a girl

In the whole world

Just likes me for me

It's cool if ya say

Stop

Don't talk to me.

Loser, lame-o, wannabe

Like oh, totally

T-t-totally

Stop

Don't talk to me

Loser, lame-o, wannabe

Like oh, totally

T-t-totally

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Don’t Talk to Me dari Tre Coast