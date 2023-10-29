Lirik Lagu Don’t Talk to Me oleh Tre Coast dan Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Don't Talk to Me adalah sebuah lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Tre Coast, seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser musik asal Amerika Serikat pada 2015. Dalam pembuatan lagu Don’t Talk to Me, Tre Coast berkolaborasi dengan Lycia Faith.
Lirik lagu Don't Talk to Me yang dinyanyikan Tre Coast menceritakan tentang pria yang berusaha mencari cinta dari seorang wanita yang diharapkan akan menerima apa adanya, tetapi, malah dijauhi dan ditolak. Berkut lirik lagu Don’t Talk to Me berikut terjemahannya.
Lirik Don’t Talk to Me oleh Tre Coast (ft. Lycia Faith)
Stop
Don't talk to me
Loser, lame-o, wannabe
Like oh, totally
T-t-totally
Stop
Don't talk to me
Loser, lame-o, wannabe
Like oh, totally
T-t-totally
Hold up, why you gotta say that?
You know I like you
So I'm askin' where the bae at
She like so I'll say it again
Cause to me she's so amazing but to her I'm just a friend. Huh!
She drop it down like a earthquake
The way she movin' I'm just wondering the worst way
But I know she'll come swerve to me
Cause these other dudes got money and their love ain't free. Huh!
Gotta show I can put it down
Heart beatin' like an 808, you can hear the sound
'Bout to make a move as she turns around
But I hold up in my trance 'cause I see it's going down
She got a arm round his shoulder
Yeah they lookin' close, she's asking him to hold her
Walkin' out the door but she stopped like "wait" looked to me and then I heard her say
Stop
Don't talk to me
Loser, lame-o, wannabe
Like oh, totally
T-t-totally
Stop
Don't talk to me
Loser, lame-o, wannabe
Like oh, totally
T-t-totally
Stop, I know that he ain't right
'Cause I hear that you've been arguing like every night
Knows exactly what he says, and treats you like trash
Girl, you're a princess but he ain't got class
Next day y'all broke up, so I gotta step my game up
I just wanna make you smile again, cause I know I gotta be like more than a friend
Gotta make a move, so I hop in my car and I'll be there soon
Picking up some flowers because I want a surprise
Wanna make you happy, light up in your eyes
Pull up to your house, and I walk to the door
You open it up, heart drops to the floor
With another guy, lemme look real close
Walk to me and say what hurts the most
Stop
Don't talk to me
Loser, lame-o, wannabe
Like oh, totally
T-t-totally
Stop
Don't talk to me
Loser, lame-o, wannabe
Like oh, totally
T-t-totally
Gonna find a girl
In the whole world
Just likes me for me
Likes me for me
Gonna find a girl
In the whole world
Just likes me for me
It's cool if ya say
Stop
Don't talk to me.
Loser, lame-o, wannabe
Like oh, totally
T-t-totally
Stop
Don't talk to me
Loser, lame-o, wannabe
Like oh, totally
T-t-totally
Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Don’t Talk to Me dari Tre Coast
