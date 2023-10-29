ADVERTISEMENT
Lirik Lagu Bad Habits Karya Ed Sheeran dan Terjemahannya

Penulis: Harrist Riansyah | Editor: ADP
Minggu, 29 Oktober 2023 | 10:00 WIB
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran (people.com)

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Lagu Bad Habits yang diciptakan Ed Sheeran pertama kali rilis pada 25 Juni 2021. Lagu ini masuk dalam album “=” (equal) dan menandai peluncuran lagu solo pertamanya dari sebuah album dalam empat tahun terakhir.

Lirik lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran bercerita tentang kebiasaan buruk seseorang yang membuat ia kehilangan kendali atas tindakan yang ia lakukan. Namun, kebiasaan buruk itu membawa ia kepada seseorang yang dicintai. Berikut lirik lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.

Lirik Lagu Bad Habits oleh Ed Sheeran

(One, two, three, four)
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Every time you come around, you know I can't say no
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
And tonight had something wonderful

My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
It's true, my bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark

It started under neon lights, and then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far

My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
It's true, my bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

We took the long way 'round
And burned 'til the fun ran out, now

My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
It's true, my bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Bad Habitsdari Ed Sheeran

