Lirik Lagu Bad Habits Karya Ed Sheeran dan Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Lagu Bad Habits yang diciptakan Ed Sheeran pertama kali rilis pada 25 Juni 2021. Lagu ini masuk dalam album “=” (equal) dan menandai peluncuran lagu solo pertamanya dari sebuah album dalam empat tahun terakhir.

Lirik lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran bercerita tentang kebiasaan buruk seseorang yang membuat ia kehilangan kendali atas tindakan yang ia lakukan. Namun, kebiasaan buruk itu membawa ia kepada seseorang yang dicintai. Berikut lirik lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.

Lirik Lagu Bad Habits oleh Ed Sheeran

(One, two, three, four)

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

ADVERTISEMENT

Every time you come around, you know I can't say no

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

And tonight had something wonderful

My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true

It's true, my bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark

It started under neon lights, and then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far

My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true

It's true, my bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

We took the long way 'round

And burned 'til the fun ran out, now

My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true

It's true, my bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Bad Habitsdari Ed Sheeran