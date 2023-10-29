Lirik Lagu Bad Habits Karya Ed Sheeran dan Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Lagu Bad Habits yang diciptakan Ed Sheeran pertama kali rilis pada 25 Juni 2021. Lagu ini masuk dalam album “=” (equal) dan menandai peluncuran lagu solo pertamanya dari sebuah album dalam empat tahun terakhir.
Lirik lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran bercerita tentang kebiasaan buruk seseorang yang membuat ia kehilangan kendali atas tindakan yang ia lakukan. Namun, kebiasaan buruk itu membawa ia kepada seseorang yang dicintai. Berikut lirik lagu Bad Habits yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.
Lirik Lagu Bad Habits oleh Ed Sheeran
(One, two, three, four)
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Every time you come around, you know I can't say no
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
And tonight had something wonderful
My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
It's true, my bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Every pure intention ends when the good times start
Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark
It started under neon lights, and then it all got dark
I only know how to go too far
My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
It's true, my bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
We took the long way 'round
And burned 'til the fun ran out, now
My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
It's true, my bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Bad Habitsdari Ed Sheeran
