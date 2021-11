Kinobi Rampungkan Kerja Sama dengan 51 Universitas di Asia

(Kiri ke kanan) Salamah Agung Ph.D (Head of Career Development Center at UIN Syarif Hidayatullah), Ken Basoeki (Head of Business Development at Kinobi Indonesia), Teddy Budiwan (President of ICCN & Head of Career Center at BINUS), Suryani Halim (Director of Networking at Ciputra University), Benjamin Wong (Co-founder & CEO at Kinobi Asia), Joshua Phua (Co-founder & CTO at Kinobi Asia), Hafiz Kasman (Co-founder & COO at Kinobi Asia). (Foto: Dok. Kinobi)