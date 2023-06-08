193 Aplikasi Android Ini Bisa Bobol Rekening Lewat Ponsel, Segera Hapus
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Pengguna Android diingatkan untuk segera memeriksa lebih dari 190 aplikasi yang berpotensi mengosongkan rekening bank mereka karena sudah disusupi malware. Sembilan aplikasi yang paling terpengaruh bahkan memiliki total 12,5 juta unduhan.
Aplikasi Android yang paling banyak diunduh tersebut yaitu HexaPop Link 2248, Macaron Match, Macaron Boom, Jelly Connect, Tiler Master, Crazy Magic Ball, Bitcoin Master, Happy 2048 dan Mega Win Slots. Pengguna diminta untuk menghapus aplikasi ini segera.
Dilansir dari The Sun, Kamis (8/6/2023), menyusul penyelidikan di Google Play Store, tim peneliti di perusahaan keamanan siber CloudSEK menemukan bahwa ada 193 aplikasi yang telah terinfeksi perangkat lunak berbahaya yang ada di ponsel. Agar tidak menjadi korban, segera hapus daftar aplikasi berikut ini yang dikutip dari Derry Journal.
- Chip Winner 2048
- iSecurity - Virus Cleaner
- Quick Loan Pro
- Calculator Lock – Photos Vault
- Pixel Battle
- Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily
- Pop Stone 2 - Match 3 Game
- Gem Puzzle
- Real Money:Play Games Earn
- Vast VPN - Secure VPN Proxy
- Fast Booster Box
- Channel3
- Make Money - Game Time
- Woohoo - Real Cash Games
- Earn Money: Squid Game
- Cash Game: Money Puppy
- LuckyYou
- Hello VPN-Fast & Secure
- Dong Bao
- HotBuku-Alat Pembaca Novel Profesional dan Populer
- Yeloli Princess Makeup
- много монет
- Yeloli Princess Makeup
- UangNyata:hasilkan & permainan
- Fast Loan Plus
- Crazy Christmas Tree
- Pop Diamonds
- Cash All - Earn real money
- Merge snack-Overfood
- Vegas Coin Pusher
- Crazy Cut Money
- Lucky Cashman-Real Money&Paid
- Lucky Slots: Real Money& Spin
- TappyCoins
- Pet Connect - cute pets match
- Lucky Coin Pusher -3D
- Money Tree Garden
- Chips Winner
- Mega Win Slots
- SuperFastVPN-UnlimitedVPN
- Magical Pet:Pop Match
- Neutral Solitaire
- BTC LINKED
- Lucky Dog Videos
- Hexa Link - 2248 Connect Puzzle
- Ganho Casual
- Bitcoin 2 Moon
- Pop Pop Balls
- Fruits Legend: Farm Frenzy
- Fruit Bubble Smash
- BTC Fall
- Sweet Fruit Smash
- Funny Hoop
- Go Break
- Step Going
- Funny Block
- Squid Gem
- Lucky Cube Blast
- NA
- Cube Master 3D
- Merge Crazy Bal
- Grand Win Solitaire
- ChipWin To 21:Merge game
- Bubble Shooter Hero
- Bingo Day: Lucky to Win
- Cookie Crush
- Winning Slot : Mystic Pharaoh
- HexaPop Link 2248
- Dropping Balls
- Crazy Magic Ball
