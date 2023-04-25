Selasa, 25 April 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Investor Id Logo Jakarta Globe Logo Majalah Investor Logo Investor Daily
BTV Logo
User Button

Lirik Lagu Shameless Camila Cabello Beserta Terjemahannya

Kintan Lestari / KL
Selasa, 25 April 2023 | 16:16 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Show me you're shameless. Write it on my neck, why don't ya? Pasti kalian tahu penggalan lirik lagu tersebut? Yap, itu adalah penggalan lirik lagu Shameless dari Camila Cabello.

Shameless merupakan lagu lama Camila yang belakangan ini kembali viral dan dijadikan backsound video-video di TikTok. Irama musiknya yang sensual dan ear catching membuat lagu ini langsung terngiang-ngiang di kepala.

Camila Cabello sebenarnya merilis lagu ini pada 2019, lewat album bertajuk “Romance”. Album tersebut berisikan total 14 lagu, yaitu Shameless, Living Proof, Should’ve Said It, My Oh My (feat. Dababy), Liar, Bad Kind of Butterflies, Easy, Feel It Twice, Dream of You, Cry For Me, This Love, Used To This, First Man, dan Senorita.

Dalam sebuah wawancara, mantan personil Fifth Harmony itu mengungkap bahwa lagu Shameless berasal dari kisahnya yang sempat menyangkal perasaan yang dia rasakan pada seseorang. Lagu-lagu di album “Romance” semuanya juga berangkat dari kisah romansa Camila sendiri.

Advertisement

Lantaran kembali viral, lagu Shameless kini sudah disaksikan 139 juta penonton di YouTube. Lalu di Spotify, lagu ini sudah didengarkan 216 juta pendengar.

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya

Yuk, langsung simak lirik lagu Shameless dari Camila Cabello beserta terjemahannya di bawah ini.

Lirik Lagu Shameless Camila Cabello

Don't speak, no, don't try
It's been a secret for the longest time
Don't run (oh), no, don't hide
Been running from it for the longest time

So many mornings, I woke up confused
In my dreams, I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind

Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to

Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

So we're there, now it's real
Now that you have me, do you want me still?
My kisses are history, they go back a long time, uh
And I'm tired of loving somebody that's not mine, no

So many mornings I woke up confused
In my dreams, I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind (mind)

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Angels Like You Miley Cyrus Beserta Terjemahannya

Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to

Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

There's just inches in between us
I want you to give in, I want you to give in, oh
There is tension in between us
I just wanna give in
And I don't care if I'm forgiven

Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to

Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to

No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lirik Lagu# Lirik Lagu Shameless# Camila Cabello# Lifestyle# Musik

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan

BERITA TERKAIT

Trending di YouTube, Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Haegeum Suga BTS

Trending di YouTube, Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Haegeum Suga BTS

LIFESTYLE
Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Perfume dari NCT Dojaejung

Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Perfume dari NCT Dojaejung

LIFESTYLE
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Every Second dari Mina Okabe

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Every Second dari Mina Okabe

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Pantun Janda Ciptaan Adi Hami yang Dipopulerkan El Corona

Lirik Lagu Pantun Janda Ciptaan Adi Hami yang Dipopulerkan El Corona

LIFESTYLE
Ini Lirik dan Arti Lagu Daerah Ayam Den Lapeh

Ini Lirik dan Arti Lagu Daerah Ayam Den Lapeh

LIFESTYLE
Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu As It Was Harry Styles

Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu As It Was Harry Styles

LIFESTYLE

BERITA TERKINI

H+3 Lebaran, Arus Balik di Jalur Arteri Cirebon Padat Merayap

H+3 Lebaran, Arus Balik di Jalur Arteri Cirebon Padat Merayap

NUSANTARA 3 menit yang lalu
1040330
Puluhan Rumah di Desa Mugirejo Samarinda Terendam Banjir Setinggi 50 Centimeter

Puluhan Rumah di Desa Mugirejo Samarinda Terendam Banjir Setinggi 50 Centimeter

NUSANTARA 11 menit yang lalu
1040329
Prabowo Subianto Undang Mahfud MD ke Hambalang, Ada Apa?

Prabowo Subianto Undang Mahfud MD ke Hambalang, Ada Apa?

BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU 12 menit yang lalu
1040328
Hujan Deras, 40 Rumah di Balikpapan Terendam Banjir Setinggi 80 Centimeter

Hujan Deras, 40 Rumah di Balikpapan Terendam Banjir Setinggi 80 Centimeter

NUSANTARA 17 menit yang lalu
1040327
Penumpang Arus Balik di Terminal Purabaya Mulai Meningkat

Penumpang Arus Balik di Terminal Purabaya Mulai Meningkat

NUSANTARA 23 menit yang lalu
1040325
Sandiaga Uno Mundur dari Gerindra, Prabowo: Santai Aja

Sandiaga Uno Mundur dari Gerindra, Prabowo: Santai Aja

BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU 24 menit yang lalu
1040326
Menhub Budi Karya Sumadi Pantau Arus Balik di Bandara Soekarno-Hatta

Menhub Budi Karya Sumadi Pantau Arus Balik di Bandara Soekarno-Hatta

NASIONAL 40 menit yang lalu
1040324
Hindari Macet, Pemudik Nekat Lintasi Jalur Alternatif yang Ekstrem

Hindari Macet, Pemudik Nekat Lintasi Jalur Alternatif yang Ekstrem

NUSANTARA 41 menit yang lalu
1040323
Ribuan Pelancong Padati Obyek Wisata Cikao Park Purwakarta

Ribuan Pelancong Padati Obyek Wisata Cikao Park Purwakarta

NUSANTARA 47 menit yang lalu
1040322
Olah TKP Tertutup, Trans Studio Makassar Dijaga Brimob Bersenjata

Olah TKP Tertutup, Trans Studio Makassar Dijaga Brimob Bersenjata

NUSANTARA 47 menit yang lalu
1040321
Loading..
TAG TERPOPULER
AP Hasanuddin Ancam Muhammadiyah Iqbal Pakula Meninggal Suhu Panas Ganjar Pranowo Marc Marquez
ARTIKEL TERPOPULER

1

Peneliti BRIN Ancam Warga Muhammadiyah, Begini Respons Haedar Nashir
NASIONAL

2

Meninggal karena Sakit, Ini Perjalanan Karier Iqbal Pakula
LIFESTYLE

3

Suhu Makin Panas, Indeks UV Indonesia Masuk Kategori Tinggi hingga Ekstrem
OTOTEKNO

4

Pelat AA Wonosobo Trending karena Oknum TNI Tendang Motor Ibu-Anak
MEGAPOLITAN

5

Wacana Duet Ganjar-Sandiaga, Begini Respons Sekjen PDIP
BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU
+ Selengkapnya
Foto Update Icon
Investor Daily Logo
Selengkapnya

Bulan Bergerak Menjauhi Bumi, Ini Prediksi Para Ahli

33 menit yang lalu
Bulan Bergerak Menjauhi Bumi, Ini Prediksi Para Ahli

Kuartal I-2023, Pendapatan Acset (ACST) Naik 24,21%, Namun Rugi Meningkat

1 jam yang lalu
Kuartal I-2023, Pendapatan Acset (ACST) Naik 24,21%, Namun Rugi Meningkat
Jakarta Globe Logo
Selengkapnya

Indonesia Deploys Evacuation Team to Sudan

18 jam yang lalu
Indonesia Deploys Evacuation Team to Sudan

PLN, ESB to Install Battery Swap Stations for E-Motorbikes

1 jam yang lalu
PLN, ESB to Install Battery Swap Stations for E-Motorbikes
B-FILES
Perlu Terobosan Hukum Bongkar Transaksi Rp 189 T di Kemenkeu

Perlu Terobosan Hukum Bongkar Transaksi Rp 189 T di Kemenkeu

+ Selengkapnya
Opini Text
Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

 Guntur Soekarno
Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

 Yanto Bashri
Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

 Dedy
+ Selengkapnya