Lirik Lagu Shameless Camila Cabello Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Show me you're shameless. Write it on my neck, why don't ya? Pasti kalian tahu penggalan lirik lagu tersebut? Yap, itu adalah penggalan lirik lagu Shameless dari Camila Cabello.
Shameless merupakan lagu lama Camila yang belakangan ini kembali viral dan dijadikan backsound video-video di TikTok. Irama musiknya yang sensual dan ear catching membuat lagu ini langsung terngiang-ngiang di kepala.
Camila Cabello sebenarnya merilis lagu ini pada 2019, lewat album bertajuk “Romance”. Album tersebut berisikan total 14 lagu, yaitu Shameless, Living Proof, Should’ve Said It, My Oh My (feat. Dababy), Liar, Bad Kind of Butterflies, Easy, Feel It Twice, Dream of You, Cry For Me, This Love, Used To This, First Man, dan Senorita.
Dalam sebuah wawancara, mantan personil Fifth Harmony itu mengungkap bahwa lagu Shameless berasal dari kisahnya yang sempat menyangkal perasaan yang dia rasakan pada seseorang. Lagu-lagu di album “Romance” semuanya juga berangkat dari kisah romansa Camila sendiri.
Lantaran kembali viral, lagu Shameless kini sudah disaksikan 139 juta penonton di YouTube. Lalu di Spotify, lagu ini sudah didengarkan 216 juta pendengar.
Yuk, langsung simak lirik lagu Shameless dari Camila Cabello beserta terjemahannya di bawah ini.
Lirik Lagu Shameless Camila Cabello
Don't speak, no, don't try
It's been a secret for the longest time
Don't run (oh), no, don't hide
Been running from it for the longest time
So many mornings, I woke up confused
In my dreams, I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind
Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to
Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
So we're there, now it's real
Now that you have me, do you want me still?
My kisses are history, they go back a long time, uh
And I'm tired of loving somebody that's not mine, no
So many mornings I woke up confused
In my dreams, I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind (mind)
Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to
Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
There's just inches in between us
I want you to give in, I want you to give in, oh
There is tension in between us
I just wanna give in
And I don't care if I'm forgiven
Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to
Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
