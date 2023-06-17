Lirik Lagu Cruel Summer Taylor Swift Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Taylor Swift memiliki beberapa lagu yang populer. Salah satu yang menarik perhatian publik adalah lagu Cruel Summer. Ini lirik lagu Cruel Summer Taylor Swift beserta terjemahannya.
Lagu Cruel Summer pertama kali dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2019 bersamaan dengan album “Lovers”. Meski begitu, lagu ini baru akan dipromosikan sebagai single pada 20 Juni 2023.
Hal itu lantaran antusiasme penggemar yang menjadikan lagu tersebut viral kembali di media sosial. Sejak perilisannya, Cruel Summer berhasil didengar lebih dari 600 juta kali oleh pengguna Spotify.
Cruel Summer sendiri menceritakan tentang perasaan jatuh cinta saat musim panas. Namun, seiring dengan berjalannya waktu perasaan tersebut dikhianati dan terjebak dalam hubungan toxic.
Lirik Lagu Cruel Summer
Fever dream high in the quiet of the night
You know that I caught it
Bad, bad boy
Shiny toy with a price
You know that I bought it
Killing me slow, out the window
I'm always waiting for you to be waiting below
Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes
What doesn't kill me makes me want you more
And it's new, the shape of your body
It's blue, the feeling I've got
And it's ooh, whoa, oh
It's a cruel summer
It's cool, that's what I tell 'em
No rules in breakable heaven
But ooh, whoa oh
It's a cruel summer
With you
Hang your head low
In the glow of the vending machine
I'm not dying
You say that we'll just screw it up in these trying times
We're not trying
So cut the headlights, summer's a knife
I'm always waiting for you just to cut to the bone
Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes
And if I bleed, you'll be the last to know
Oh, it's new, the shape of your body
It's blue, the feeling I've got
And it's ooh, whoa, oh
It's a cruel summer
It's cool, that's what I tell 'em
No rules in breakable heaven
But ooh, whoa, oh
It's a cruel summer
With you
I'm drunk in the back of the car
And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (oh)
Said, "I'm fine, " but it wasn't true
I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you
And I snuck in through the garden gate
Every night that summer just to seal my fate (oh)
And I screamed for whatever it's worth
"I love you, " ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?
He looks up grinning like a devil
It's new, the shape of your body
It's blue, the feeling I've got
And it's ooh, whoa, oh
It's a cruel summer
It's cool, that's what I tell 'em
No rules, in breakable heaven
But ooh, whoa, oh
It's a cruel summer
With you
I'm drunk in the back of the car
And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (h)
Said, "I'm fine, " but it wasn't true
I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you
And I snuck in through the garden gate
Every night that summer just to seal my fate (oh)
And I screamed for whatever it's worth
"I love you, " ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?
