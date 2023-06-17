Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Taylor Swift memiliki beberapa lagu yang populer. Salah satu yang menarik perhatian publik adalah lagu Cruel Summer. Ini lirik lagu Cruel Summer Taylor Swift beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu Cruel Summer pertama kali dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2019 bersamaan dengan album “Lovers”. Meski begitu, lagu ini baru akan dipromosikan sebagai single pada 20 Juni 2023.

Hal itu lantaran antusiasme penggemar yang menjadikan lagu tersebut viral kembali di media sosial. Sejak perilisannya, Cruel Summer berhasil didengar lebih dari 600 juta kali oleh pengguna Spotify.

Cruel Summer sendiri menceritakan tentang perasaan jatuh cinta saat musim panas. Namun, seiring dengan berjalannya waktu perasaan tersebut dikhianati dan terjebak dalam hubungan toxic.

Lirik Lagu Cruel Summer

Fever dream high in the quiet of the night

You know that I caught it

Bad, bad boy

Shiny toy with a price

You know that I bought it

Killing me slow, out the window

I'm always waiting for you to be waiting below

Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes

What doesn't kill me makes me want you more

And it's new, the shape of your body

It's blue, the feeling I've got

And it's ooh, whoa, oh

It's a cruel summer

It's cool, that's what I tell 'em

No rules in breakable heaven

But ooh, whoa oh

It's a cruel summer

With you

Hang your head low

In the glow of the vending machine

I'm not dying

You say that we'll just screw it up in these trying times

We're not trying

So cut the headlights, summer's a knife

I'm always waiting for you just to cut to the bone

Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes

And if I bleed, you'll be the last to know

Oh, it's new, the shape of your body

It's blue, the feeling I've got

And it's ooh, whoa, oh

It's a cruel summer

It's cool, that's what I tell 'em

No rules in breakable heaven

But ooh, whoa, oh

It's a cruel summer

With you

I'm drunk in the back of the car

And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (oh)

Said, "I'm fine, " but it wasn't true

I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you

And I snuck in through the garden gate

Every night that summer just to seal my fate (oh)

And I screamed for whatever it's worth

"I love you, " ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?

He looks up grinning like a devil

It's new, the shape of your body

It's blue, the feeling I've got

And it's ooh, whoa, oh

It's a cruel summer

It's cool, that's what I tell 'em

No rules, in breakable heaven

But ooh, whoa, oh

It's a cruel summer

With you

I'm drunk in the back of the car

And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (h)

Said, "I'm fine, " but it wasn't true

I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you

And I snuck in through the garden gate

Every night that summer just to seal my fate (oh)

And I screamed for whatever it's worth

"I love you, " ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?

