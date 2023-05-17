Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Grup rookie dari YG Entertainment yaitu BABYMONSTER baru saja mengeluarkan lagu pre debut nya di YouTube yang berjudul Dream. Simak lirik lagu Dream BABYMONSTER beserta terjemahannya.

Grup dengan jumlah tujuh orang ini terdiri dari Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, dan juga Chiquita. BABYMONSTER ditunggu oleh banyak penggemar Kpop di seluruh dunia, tak hanya penggemar YG Entertainment. Karena, grup ini menjadi adik dari Blackpink yang sudah sukses di kancah industri Kpop dan internasional.

Lagu Dream yang dirilis pada 13 Mei 2023 ini trending nomor satu di YouTube for music. Bahkan, lagu ini telah ditonton 17 juta views. Lagu Dream juga bermakna tentang sebuah perjalanan mencari jati diri. Tanpa berlama-lama ini lirik lagu Dream BABYMONSTER beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Dream

Sometimes, I don't know who I am

Doubting myself again,

can't find a light in the dark

And I'm finding myself in the rain

Tryna get out of the pain,

know that I've come so far

I made a promise,

I'll never run and hide

I'm getting stronger,

I'm getting stronger

A little longer,

I'm getting stronger

[Chorus: Haram, Ahyeon]

Now I finally found my wings

I let go of everything

Decided to follow my heart

And I finally able to breathe

Finally able to see

Just who I was born to be

I'm waking up in my dream

[Verse 2: Ruka, Asa]

Uh, oh, yeah, that fires in my eyes

No sleep, you keep them lullabies

Cross hearts I'vе been the one to ride

Vroom-vroom, I'll see you latеr, bye

I keep it a hundred,

we one in a million, no billion

No kiddin', no ceiling,

that's limitless

Stars in the sky, we infinite

Envisioned it, just how I pictured it

[Verse 3: Chiquita, Ahyeon & Chiquita]

Here we are, all of the lights

Spotlight is blind my eyes

Just breathe and live and let it die

Lift up my head, I'ma rise

Spread out my wings,

I'm a fly, fly high

[Pre-Chorus: Haram]

I'm getting stronger

I'm getting stronger

A little longer

I'm getting stronger

[Chorus: Rora, Haram]

Now I finally found my wings

I let go of everything

Decided to follow my heart

I don't care what they say (Say)

My life is not a game (Game)

Never gon' run away

So don't wake me up

(Finally able to breathe, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can't wake me up

(Nothing can wake me up)

I'm waking up on my dream

