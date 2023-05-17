Rabu, 17 Mei 2023
Ini Lirik Lagu Dream BABYMONSTER Beserta Terjemahannya

Dita Sekar Sari / DITA
Rabu, 17 Mei 2023 | 22:24 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Grup rookie dari YG Entertainment yaitu BABYMONSTER baru saja mengeluarkan lagu pre debut nya di YouTube yang berjudul Dream. Simak lirik lagu Dream BABYMONSTER beserta terjemahannya.

Grup dengan jumlah tujuh orang ini terdiri dari Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, dan juga Chiquita. BABYMONSTER ditunggu oleh banyak penggemar Kpop di seluruh dunia, tak hanya penggemar YG Entertainment. Karena, grup ini menjadi adik dari Blackpink yang sudah sukses di kancah industri Kpop dan internasional. 

Lagu Dream yang dirilis pada 13 Mei 2023 ini trending nomor satu di YouTube for music. Bahkan, lagu ini telah ditonton 17 juta views. Lagu Dream juga bermakna tentang sebuah perjalanan mencari jati diri. Tanpa berlama-lama ini lirik lagu Dream BABYMONSTER beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Dream 
Sometimes, I don't know who I am
Doubting myself again,
can't find a light in the dark
And I'm finding myself in the rain

Tryna get out of the pain,
know that I've come so far

I made a promise,
I'll never run and hide
I'm getting stronger,
I'm getting stronger

A little longer,
I'm getting stronger

[Chorus: Haram, Ahyeon]

Now I finally found my wings
I let go of everything
Decided to follow my heart

And I finally able to breathe
Finally able to see
Just who I was born to be

I'm waking up in my dream

[Verse 2: Ruka, Asa]

Uh, oh, yeah, that fires in my eyes
No sleep, you keep them lullabies
Cross hearts I'vе been the one to ride
Vroom-vroom, I'll see you latеr, bye

I keep it a hundred,
we one in a million, no billion
No kiddin', no ceiling,
that's limitless

Stars in the sky, we infinite
Envisioned it, just how I pictured it

[Verse 3: Chiquita, Ahyeon & Chiquita]

Here we are, all of the lights
Spotlight is blind my eyes
Just breathe and live and let it die

Lift up my head, I'ma rise
Spread out my wings,
I'm a fly, fly high

[Pre-Chorus: Haram]

I'm getting stronger
I'm getting stronger
A little longer
I'm getting stronger

[Chorus: Rora, Haram]

Now I finally found my wings
I let go of everything
Decided to follow my heart

I don't care what they say (Say)
My life is not a game (Game)
Never gon' run away

So don't wake me up
(Finally able to breathe, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can't wake me up
(Nothing can wake me up)

I'm waking up on my dream

Lirik lagu Dream BABYMONSTER# Terjemahan lagu Dream# BABYMONSTER# Lifestyle# Musik

